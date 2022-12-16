Today (Dec. 16), REVOLT is excited to premiere J.I.‘s latest single, “Black Roses,” a melodic offering that takes inspiration from Fugees’ classic The Score standout “Fu-Gee-La.” The track sees the Brooklyn talent maintaining his lifestyle by remaining on the grind:

“Yeah, the day I stop talkin’ on the beat, that’ll be the day I stop walkin’ on my feet, when I’m with your b**ch it’s like I’m talkin’ in my sleep, and I ain’t worried ’bout no dirt ’cause I got diamonds on my sleeves, and I ain’t worried ’bout no dirt ’cause I put diamonds on these cleats, might just walk inside your hood just to laugh at what I see, and I know you hold grudges, but don’t put ’em all on me, and you was ugly on the inside, I still put your a** on fleek, yeah…”

“Black Roses” comes with a matching visual that J.I. directed alongside Derek Dreamfilms. Viewers can see him and his crew catching vibes in different locations around New York City.

“Black Roses” comes after the release of the well-received Young & Restless, Vol. 1 Baby Don, a 12-song offering that made serious waves during this year’s summer months. Hagan, Whippit Up Sensei, Chef Dior, D.O.C, CorMill, Ambezza, GLVCK, and more contributed to that project’s production. Outside of his own work, J.I. connected with B-Lovee, Ice Spice, and Skillibeng for the hard-hitting “One Time” back in September.

Press play on J.I.‘s new visual for “Black Roses.” In related news, he recently announced that he will be embarking on his first European tour beginning in January. You can also check out the dates for that below.

2023 European tour dates:

Jan. 24: Manchester, UK — Academy 3

Jan. 26: Birmingham, UK — O2 Institute3

Jan. 28: London, UK — O2 Academy Islington

Jan. 29: Paris, France — Elysee Montmartre

Jan. 31: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Tolhuistuin

Feb. 1: Frankfurt, Germany — Zoom

Feb. 2: Berlin, Germany — Gretchen