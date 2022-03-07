Over the weekend, Brooklyn rapper J.I. returned with his melodic and menacing “I Ain’t Gon Lie” track. The new offering marks the rising New Yorker’s venture into drill as he pairs his signature flow with the distinct and aggressive sound. The accompanying video directed by J.I. himself and Dreamfilms shows J.I celebrating with his crew, moving from a project building to the barbershop and jewelry store as he delivers his lyrics:

I ain’t gon’ lie, someone gon’ die, if they try reachin’ for these chains around my neck/ I ain’t gon’ lie, sometimes I be gettin’ high but I ain’t goin’ out like them fiends, I stay in check (Oh-oh) and I would tell you how it’s turnin’ out/But you’re not somebody I’m concerned about, you was politickin’ on my name now (Yeah)

I’m that nigga you gotta learn about (Oh-oh) might get shot by this pocket rocket/ If you watchin’ my pockets so stop it, n***a and you gotta pop lock and drop it/ So don’t come if you not tryna top a n***a, it’s gonna be alright, don’t you worry, little bitch/ And I heard they want mе dead, tell them, “Put mе on that list”

The track follows J.I.’s other drops like his R&B anthem “Taken for Granted” and the honesty-filled “Morning.” His most recent project before this was Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3, which included singles like “Excuse My Pain” and “Letter 2 U.” Most notably, he shared Welcome To GStarr Vol. 1 back in July via G*Starr Ent./Geffen Records and includes features from Myke Towers and Lil Durk. That release was enhanced with visuals for cuts like “20k” and “Love In The Club.”

Be sure to press play on J.I’s brand new music video for “I Ain’t Gon Lie” down below.