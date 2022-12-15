Rapper and film mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has a ton to be excited about nowadays. Yesterday (Dec. 14), his 2003 hit “In Da Club” surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, and today (Dec. 15), he announced that he’s bringing a new show to Starz.

50’s potential new show will be called “Fightland,” and it’s a drama series about the rough culture of British boxing.

According to the official synopsis, “Fightland,” written by Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith will follow a retired, disgruntled world champion fighter dragged into the wicked side of the boxing world after his childhood best friend and training partner vanished. To save his friend, the disturbed fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him and led him to almost lose everything.

“‘Fightland’ embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between Starz and 50 Cent have come to represent,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.

Jackson executive produces via G-Unit Film & Television, as does Francis Hopkinson and Katharine Leadbetter of Expand Media. Sebastian Arboleda, the vice president of original programming at Starz, and Alex Alberts, Starz’ director of original programming, will oversee the show on behalf of the premium cabler.

This news comes months after Jackson announced that he would not renew his deal with Starz. Jackson, who remains an executive producer on the three current “Power” spinoffs as well as the drama series “BMF” at the network, originally partnered with Starz following the success of the initial “Power” series. That show ended in 2020 after six seasons.

“BMF” returns for Season 2 on Friday, Jan. 6 at midnight on the Starz app, as well as its streaming and on-demand platforms.