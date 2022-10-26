Method Man has officially teamed up with Champion ahead of its Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Capsule collection.

The move not only returns the Wu-Tang Clan member’s roots as a former lacrosse player, but reiterates his love and commitment to the sport. “It makes sense to me because for one, Champion has always been synonymous with excellence,” said Method Man in an official news release. He also aims to work alongside PLL to advocate for more young people to get involved in the extracurricular activity. “Hopefully, it gets more kids to explore the sport. There are different avenues we can go through besides basketball, football and baseball,” he expressed. “And lacrosse is so f**cking cool because you can do all of those things, but you get a stick in your hand too. I mean what’s better than that?”

PLL’s president recalled working with Method Man for the capsule and gave him a nod for the waves he’s made in hip hop and beyond. “Having an icon like Method Man back lacrosse, promoting the PLL with a focus on giving back to the community is immeasurable,” he said. “I’m inspired by him. What he’s done in the music business, how he stays fit, and the energy he brings to every stop motivates me to be the best version that I can be in our sport.”

Designs for the collection include black and white versions of the Hempstead tee, which is an ode to his New York hometown, a Black Hempstead hoodie, The Method hoodie, and other designs like t-shirts and shorts. Prices for the PLL Capsule Collection range from $40 to $90 USD. In addition to the collaboration with the renowned entertainer, Champion will donate free gear to 10 lacrosse profits through the PLL Assists program to champion social change and promote growth for the sport.

The collection is set to drop next Wednesday, Nov. 2. Check out the official announcement below.