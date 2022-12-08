Nia Long is not a fan of how the Boston Celtics handled the recent Ime Udoka controversy.

In fact, she expressed her disdain over the whole ordeal during the red carpet for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening. “It feels like no one thought of me [or] of my children,” said Long in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” “I think the Celtics were irresponsible, and it was hurtful. It really was because we were welcomed as a family, and then it’s like, ‘Well, what happened?’ Because I’m figuring it out.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Udoka was suspended by the NBA franchise for reportedly making “unwanted comments” to a female staffer. At the time, ESPN sports personality Stephen A. Smith said that Udoka’s private life should have never made it to public news. “There’s plenty of white folks in professional sports that’s doing their thing. And I say that not complimentary,” he said. “I don’t see the information out about them. Why are we talking about this guy? It ain’t none of our d**n business. It should’ve never been put out there by the Celtics organization.”

This is not the first time that Long has spoken out against the Celtics, however, throughout it all, she has remained committed to the well-being of her and Udoka’s 11-year-old son. “If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a previous interview. “It’s very disappointing.” The Love Jones actress also opened up about the emotional toll this has taken on the entire family. “[The] most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,“ said Long. “He still has moments where it’s not easy for him.”