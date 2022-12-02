Yesterday (Dec. 1) would have been Drakeo The Ruler‘s 29th birthday. In celebration, his brother and longtime collaborator unearthed a visual for the Remedy-produced “Diddy Bop.” Taken from the duo’s 2021 project A Cold Day In Hell, the song is full of the laid-back, street-oriented raps that’s become signature for the Stinc Team:

“You know the drill, coach Drakeo, run a drill for me, pill poppin’, wild in my 30s, ain’t got no chill buddy, Phineas and Ferb in the back in case his kids feel froggy, flipped to hit you, they chop, no jiu jitsu, if you ain’t interested in gettin’ a bag, what you into? Hop out on the opp out the coupe, I served him a chop, knew no he was no longer when I seen his nerves hangin’ out, half a hundiddy in the chop, that’s a Minnie Mouse, I told ’em make a stripper, he could dance, f**k it, Diddy bop…”

The previously unreleased clip comes courtesy of EVOL and shows the artists and their crew catching vibes on the beach. At one point, Drakeo can be spotted dancing for the viewers in front of a building as wings appear behind him.

Many in hip hop continue to reel from the loss of Drakeo The Ruler following his death last December. Since then, the “Talk To Me” star made posthumous appearances on a string of songs from his peers, including OTM’s “Cliff Hanger (Remix),” DaBoii’s “The Deal,” Ralfy’s “Dynamic Duo,” and Bino Rideaux’s “HEARTLESS.” In September, fans were able to check out a new album titled Keep The Truth Alive, a continuation of Drakeo’s debut LP, The Truth Hurts.

Press play on Drakeo The Ruler and Ralfy The Plug’s “Diddy Bop” video below. If you missed it, you can enjoy A Cold Day In Hell here.