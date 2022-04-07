The family of Drakeo the Ruler is not feeling the Grammys after the “Long Live the Greatest” rapper was left out of a tribute dedicated to artists who died within the past year.

On Sunday (April 3), the Grammys aired their annual in memoriam segment to honor music industry artists who we’ve recently lost. Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler and Leslie Odom Jr. performed as images of the fallen artists were displayed in the background.

Drakeo — whose real name is Darrell Caldwell — died on Dec. 18, 2021, after the “Whole Lotta Ice” rapper was stabbed at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival in Exposition Park. Drakeo was backstage waiting for his turn to perform at the time. The festival also included Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Al Green.

Now, Drakeo’s brother Ralfy the Plug is speaking out. Ralfy told TMZ, “On behalf of Drakeo The Ruler, Ketchy The Great and The Stinc Team, it comes off as a spit in the face disregarding the facts that we’ve created an entire movement that generated the momentum for underground emerging L.A. artists to have a platform.”

While on the topic of the insult, Ralfy expanded on his anger by saying, “the reality that we lost my Brother, Drakeo The Ruler, the poster child for systematic prejudices against rappers by law enforcement using lyrics against our culture and violating what they call our constitutional rights of freedom of speech — The First Amendment.”

Ralfy continued, “Leaving Drakeo out of their tribute and by not giving him any acknowledgment of his existence sums up exactly what we feel the industry has been trying to do. Erase us.”

This year’s Grammys in memoriam segment also received backlash after they categorized the late Virgil Abloh as a “hip hop” fashion designer.