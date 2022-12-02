Currently, Kevin Hart’s popular LOL Network series, “Cold As Balls,” is in the midst of its seventh season. Yesterday (Dec. 1), the comedian-turned-mogul brought in Allen Iverson as his latest guest, during which the NBA legend opened up about past teammates, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, his lifetime partnership with Reebok, and much more.

At one point, Hart asked him about his iconic fashion and tattoo choices, both of which largely defined the league before then-Commissioner David Stern implemented a dress code in 2005:

“I was just being me, Kev. As far as the dress code and everything, I dressed like the guys from my neighborhood. It was just different once I got to the NBA. I could afford the stuff that we wanted growing up.”

He continued: “I just took the a**-whooping for it, for these guys to be themselves. To look like they wanna look. You know, the only time that I’ve ever known about wearing suits was to go to church or go to a funeral. I never wore a suit to the basketball court… where am I going after the game with a suit on?”

Iverson then got more in-depth about his rapport with the late Stern, who left his aforementioned role in 2014 and sadly passed away in 2020. He admitted that things weren’t positive between the two, especially after he created the shelved album Misunderstood and its controversial lead single, “40 Bars”:

“It wasn’t a great relationship when I did that terrible rap album (laughs). When I did that bulls**t, that’s when I had a problem with David Stern. And then I remember going into the office, and he was reading my lyrics, Kev. Like David Stern was actually reading ‘40 Bars‘ off a piece of paper, and me and Theo Ratliff — I was trying not to laugh because I knew how serious it was. And the s**t I was saying, obviously, you know… it’s embarrassing.”

Check out Iverson and Hart’s full sit-down below.