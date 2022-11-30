The ongoing debate about Nas’ relevancy in hip hop now includes JAY-Z, and Boosie Badazz recently added his hot take to the mix.

In a new interview on VLAD TV, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper said neither JAY or Nas are more relevant than the other. “JAY-Z’s not relevant this day for music… If you gone say JAY-Z relevant and Nas ain’t relevant—No, no,” said Boosie when asked about The Blueprint mastermind.

He continued, “When I go to these clubs in Atlanta, you know these 25 to 35 clubs, I’m not hearing Nas, I’m not hearing JAY-Z… It’s not one or the other.” Instead, Boosie said HOV has remained culturally relevant because of his mogul status.

“JAY-Z is respected by these people for being that boss that he is. When JAY-Z flash across that motherf**ker it’s something with a billion dollars, its something with $500 billion, $200 billion when them young n**gas see him. It ain’t his song flashing across social media. It’s his hustle! That nigga got hustle!” exclaimed Boosie.

When the conversation shifted to the King’s Disease rapper, the Baton Rouge lyricist said, sure, Nas is relevant, but mostly among his fans. The only caveat is that “half of them are dead. All them n**gas in Queens bro, most of all of Nas and Pac fans, they’re dead.” But, he also noted that Nas is the only rapper of his era that has continued to do big numbers when his albums drop without “a Taylor Swift machine” behind him.

As previously reported by REVOLT, 21 Savage had social media in an uproar when he said that Nas was no longer relevant among today’s crowd of rappers. Like Boosie, Savage said the Illmatic creator has a large and loyal fanbase that has continued to support his music. Two weeks after the U.K.-born artist caught flak for his comments, he surprised fans by dropping a track, “One Mic One Gun” with Nas. Take a listen to the new song below.