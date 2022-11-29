It’s been almost a month since the untimely death of Migos rapper Takeoff. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Georgia native was shot and killed while attending a private event at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1. Authorities do not believe the 28-year-old was the intended target of the crime.

Yesterday (Nov. 28), Takeoff’s brother YRN Lingo dedicated an emotional post to the fallen icon on Instagram. “Dear Take, I don’t know where to begin. I honestly still can’t believe it. My big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin,” he began in a lengthy open letter. He noted that his older sibling was “the one [he] could call upon [any time] no matter what time, weather [or] situation [he was] in” and that Takeoff “always made sure the family was straight.” Lingo reminisced on times before the fame when the “Narcos” artist promised to provide to the best of his ability, even with video games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lingo Mufasa 🦁 (@yrnlingo)

“I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here,” Lingo shared. He added, “I looked up to you more than anyone on this Earth, and I will never stop looking up to you. I’ll carry your name until the day I die. I was the pupil to the teacher. You [taught] me things and brought me places that majority of the people can say they never seen or heard.” Lingo described Takeoff as a “level-headed” person who only concerned himself with troubles if they involved his family or his money. “You always stayed in your lane and never bothered anyone. Quiet but very well-spoken. A real HUMBLE GIANT,” the grieving brother continued.

Lingo concluded his message by sharing that he knew “God had to meet one of his purest angels” and asked his big brother Takeoff to continue to guide him through life. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner previously stated that although there have not been many updates as far as suspects go, he remains confident that justice will be served. Last week, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua was arrested on gun charges including felony to possess a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Joshua was present and seen on video at the venue where the musician was killed, but according to local news station Fox 26 Houston, his “connection to Takeoff’s case has not been disclosed by law enforcement officials.”