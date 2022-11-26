Remy Ma isn’t down with gatekeeping information from the new class of rappers coming into the game.

While each artist’s journey to success comes with challenges, Remy does not expect the new class of talent to endure the same struggles she’s had to overcome during her rise to stardom. In fact, she’s happy to see how today’s artists have leveraged social media to jumpstart their careers.

“Everything evolves. If you look at it when I did come into the game, I may have had it a lot easier than the people who came before me. As time goes on, it’s supposed to get easier; you’re not supposed to keep struggling forever,” she said during her Nov. 23 appearance on the “Breakbeat Media” podcast.

She added, “I think the people that be upset about it are the people who don’t understand evolution and the way the world works.” Remy further explained that each generation should have an easier path to achieving its goals.

The First Lady of Terror Squad came to prominence when she was discovered by Big Pun. Following his death in 2000, she was taken under the wing of Fat Joe. Together, the duo has scored three Grammy nominations for such records as “Lean Back” and “All The Way Up.”

“Most of the time, if you’re in something and you’re doing something and you end up being one of the pavers, you’re making it easier so that the people behind you don’t have to really struggle the way you did,” the New York emcee explained.

Remy also noted that not all of her female peers were forthcoming with advice to help her avoid certain hurdles when she first entered the game. “Every piece of information was treated like the Holy Grail. They ain’t want to tell you nothing… Like, ‘Oh, she’ll figure it out.’ Why would you want to do that to me? I just don’t understand that mentality,” she said.

As a result, Remy makes it a point to impart her wisdom to other artists. “If I meet somebody or I see somebody and they’re even remotely in the same field as me, I try to download everything that I know so that they can avoid some of the pitfalls, trials, and tribulations that I went through,” she explained.

You can watch Remy Ma’s full interview below.