More details are coming to light days after a fatal shooting transpired at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. As previously reported by REVOLT, 31-year-old Andre Bing entered the store and gunned down six people on Tuesday (Nov. 22).

Authorities have confirmed Bing was an “overnight team lead” manager who’d been with the company since 2010. The victims of the shooting were his co-workers. Yesterday (Nov. 24), a reporter for the Daily Mail claimed to have discovered a “kill list” with the names of multiple Walmart employees, including some of those who died during the attack. According to the outlet, while searching Bing’s property after the shooting, law enforcement officials missed the list, which had been discarded in an outdoor trash can. The FBI has reportedly been made aware of the evidence.

According to the Daily Mail, the list contained the circled names of several of Bing’s Walmart co-workers along with their shift hours and duties. Tyneka Johnson, a 22-year-old who worked with Bing, was on the document and died as a result of the rampage. Several people — including Brian Pendleton, Randall Blevins, Lorenzo Gamble, and Kellie Pyle — did not appear on the list but were still gunned down in Tuesday’s attack. The outlet also alleges that screenshots of surveillance camera footage were also found. Officials confirmed Bing was killed during the shooting and believe he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Yesterday, the New York Post added that first responders discovered a letter near Bing’s body in which he complained about co-workers harassing him and changes to his employment status. This week, President Biden condemned the crime, stating: “Because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable.”

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon also added this statement: “The devastating news of last night’s shooting at our Chesapeake store at the hands of one of our associates has hit our Walmart family hard. My heart hurts for our associates and the community who have lost or injured loved ones. We are here for them today and in the challenging days ahead they will have our support.”