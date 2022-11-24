This past Tuesday (Nov. 22), San Diego’s CBS8 met up with Aaron Brink, the father of accused gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich, to speak on the tragedy that took place in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last weekend. During the video interview, the reporters asked for his reaction to the deadly incident, to which he gave a shocking response regarding both his claimed religion and his son:

“[A defense attorney] started telling me about the incident, a shooting involving multiple people. And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I said, ‘God, is he gay?’ I got scared, ‘S**t, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, ‘Phew’… You know Mormons don’t do gay. We don’t do gay. There’s no gays in the Mormon church. We don’t do gay.”

He also spoke about teaching his son how to fight: “I praised him for violent behavior really early. I told him it works. It is instant and you’ll get immediate results.”

Brink revealed that, up until six months ago, he hadn’t spoken to his son since 2016. Apparently, Aldrich’s mother, Laura Voepel, told him the 22-year-old — who changed his name from Nicholas Franklin Brink — had died by suicide:

“I thought he was dead. I mourned his loss. I had gone through a meltdown and thought I had lost my son… His mother told me he changed his name because I was in ‘Intervention‘ and I had been a porno actor.”

Previously known as a professional mixed martial artist, Brink entered the adult industry in 2002. He is also recovering from an addiction to methamphetamine, which led to his aforementioned “Intervention” appearance. Currently, he works as an MMA trainer.

Near the end of the clip, Brink apologized to the families of the victims:

“I’m sorry for your loss… Life is so fragile and it’s valuable. Those people’s lives were valuable. You know, they’re valuable, good people probably. It’s not something you kill somebody over. I’m sorry I let my son down.”

Watch the CBS8 interview below.