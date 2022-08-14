The identities of the final two victims of a fiery multi-car crash in Los Angeles have been identified. Family members of Lynette Noble and Nathesia Lewis confirmed Wednesday (Aug. 10) that the two friends were among the six people killed at the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues on Aug. 4.

Lewis, 43, was a mother of six. She leaves behind children who range in age from two to 23 years old and an infant grandchild. The family said both Lewis and Noble’s deaths went unknown to them for days. Lewis was so severely injured that DNA tests were used to identify her.

“Me and my family, we looked at the news like everybody else,” Jasmond Nelson, Lewis’ sister, told KNBC-TV. “We prayed for the children, for the pregnant lady, for her family, but unbeknownst to us, my sister and our family was a severe victim as well,” said Nelson. Among the other victims was expectant mother Asherey Ryan, 23. She was killed alongside her boyfriend, son and unborn child.

Nicole Linton, a registered nurse from Texas, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. She is accused of traveling at 90 mph when she struck multiple vehicles. Her bail was set at $9 million.

“Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” said District Attorney George Gascón in a statement on Monday (Aug. 9). He added, “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines.”

The families of Lewis and Ryan have started GoFundMe accounts to help with burial costs. As previously reported by REVOLT, actress Issa Rae donated money to help the family of the expectant mother.