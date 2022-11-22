As the big holiday season approaches, GloRilla decided to bless one of her fans with some financial assistance. Last week, a woman reached out to the “Tomorrow” star on Facebook to request a $400 loan via Cash App. Not long after, the rapper responded to see what the money was needed for, to which the response was to cover bills in light of the fan’s upcoming birthday. In the comments section, another Facebook user vouched for said woman and her needs:

“This is my best friend… she works hella hard to take care of three children ALL BY HERSELF while working full time! [She has] been busting her a** and she deserves a break…”

Before the day came to a close, another post revealed that GloRilla did deliver money to the hopeful recipient. In fact, she more than doubled said request with a gift of $1,000, along with a message to “stay blessed.”

This isn’t the first time that GloRilla spread love to others in the public eye. As previously reported by REVOLT, last September saw the CMG-signed artist — real name Gloria Woods — paying a visit to her alma mater Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School in Memphis’ Frayser neighborhood. While there, she presented the institution a $25,000 check for both its seniors and its fine arts program while explaining the importance of paying it forward:

“I want them to know that anything they put they mind to is possible, as long as they got a dream, they just gotta reach for the stars… Growing up, didn’t nobody come up to our school when I was coming here [to] do stuff like this, so it feel real good to be able to have the platform to be able to come back and help students that come from where I came from.”

You can check out the aforementioned Facebook posts below.