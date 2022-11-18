So far this year, Chance the Rapper has treated fans with a handful of loose singles like “The Highs and the Lows” featuring Joey Bada$$, “Child of God,” and “A Bar About A Bar.” Today (Nov. 18), the Chicago emcee returns to share his latest offering, a brand new track titled “Yah Know.” The track features an accompanying visual component that was made in collaboration with Mia Lee. On the new song, Chance raps about trusting the process:

“You’ll know when we get there, you’ll know when we go/ Gun to your back likе Harriet/ If you can’t shoot, can’t carry it, if you’re too fake, can’t fеrry it/ Come carry me home sweet chariot, everybody wanna come drive the boat but nobody wanna come paddleboat/ If we realize we was all compatible, we could combine the money/ Maybe come buy the boat, sometimes, I’m my boss, sometimes, free the man, in your heart”

In related news, the Coloring Book creator announced a few months ago that he will be hosting a forthcoming festival with Vic Mensa next year. His Black Star Line Festival will take place in Accra, Ghana on Jan. 6 and the official lineup will debut later today.

Chance’s last full-length project was 2019’s The Big Day, a 22-song body of work with features from John Legend, Smino, DaBaby, Ari Lennox, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, and more. That project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week. Outside of his own releases, Chance could be heard featured on recent tracks like “Holy” by Justin Bieber and “Run To You” by King Promise featuring Vic Mensa.

Be sure to press play on Chance The Rapper’s brand new “Yah Know” single down below.