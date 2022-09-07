Yesterday (Sept. 6), Chance the Rapper returned with a brand new virtual concert where he performed a medley of his most recent releases. The show was done in partnership with Hip Hop Nation and Sirius XM. In the new clip, the Chicago-bred rapper opens up with “The Heart and the Tongue,” a song about when your emotions may cause you to feel at odds with your sense of logic:

My heart and tongue are fighting, my mind is undecided, it’s not like Trump and Biden, it’s more like something private/ Like when your cousins fighting, one of ’em get excited, You can’t just jump the gun and pick a side and jump inside it, remember, Pontius Pilate hung a God and justified it/ The truth is slow ’cause someone’s always in a rush to hide it, the lies is golden ’cause the Devil got a touch of Midas/

The soul is brighter ’cause the Holy Ghost is ultraviolet, the tongue is violent when the spirit starts to hunger-striking/ The thunder lightning makes the heart go under bunkers hiding, the lungs is silent when it hears the footsteps of the giants and then, the fingertips, they twist up like Poseidon’s trident/

Chance’s last full-length project was 2019’s The Big Day, a 22-song body of work with features from John Legend, Smino, DaBaby, Ari Lennox, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, and more. That project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week. Outside of his own releases, Chance could be heard dishing out guest verses on more recent tracks like “Holy” by Justin Bieber and “Run To You” by King Promise featuring Vic Mensa.

Be sure to press play on Chance The Rapper’s brand new virtual concert down below.