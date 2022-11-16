Fat Joe revealed that a previous feud with 50 Cent cost him millions!

In his new memoir, the Terror Squad emcee admits to losing out on a $20 million sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in 2005 due to the beef between him and the “Power” creator. On Monday (Nov. 14), GQ shared an excerpt of from the book, titled “The Book of Jose,” which detailed the situation at the 2005 Video Music Awards that he believes cost him the partnership.

“Halfway through the show, I went out on the stage to give Missy Elliott an award,” Fat Joe recalled. “What the audience at home didn’t see was that during the commercial break beforehand, 50 Cent got out of his seat and started walking the house. He went up to the audience in the cheap seats and started waving to me. It was like he was daring me to get off the stage and physically confront him. Then he went down to the floor and started slapping fives with JAY-Z and Diddy.”

Despite the fact that things between Fat Joe and 50 Cent never got physical, the shoe brand was still not willing to take any chances. “He was really trying to antagonize me as I was standing there waiting to speak on the mic, but I wasn’t trying to pay him no mind,” continued Fat Joe in the excerpt. “Then 50 actually came onstage for a few seconds. He stood several feet away from me. I was saying to myself, ‘Okay, we’re about to fight. We’re about to get it on right here at the VMAs.'”

Furthermore, the “Lean Back” rapper shed more light into the ins and out of the deal that he lost out on. “I was supposed to be the first artist ever to collaborate with Jordan Brand,” Fat Joe explained. “I’ve always rocked the most Jordans, always had the 172 flyest, most exclusive Jordans out of any celeb. No one can compete with my sneaker collection.”

Check out Fat Joe’s post about his new memoir below.