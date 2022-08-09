Irv Gotti is reevaluating his friendship with Fat Joe following the rapper’s recent disapproval of his remarks about Ashanti.

In fact, the Murder Inc. Records founder says that he is no longer friends with the entertainer after a recent turn of events, which all stemmed from Gotti reminiscing about an alleged romance with the “Rock Wit U” singer during an appearance on the”Drink Champs” podcast.

“I feel like he fooled me, he’s not my friend. I was fooled,” said Gotti during an interview on “Good Morning H-Town.” “In life you get fooled. Forget Joe, because they don’t want me to talk about Joe.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Fat Joe took to Instagram Live to call Gotti a “sucker” for revisiting a potential relationship with the “Happy” singer.

“Ya’ll can @ Irv Gotti, Ja, whatever the f**k you want,” said the Bronx native. “Whatever he has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right. I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it feels like he’s not over the young lady, right?”

He even took a jab at fellow New York emcee Ja Rule for not coming to his former label mate’s defense.

“Ja Rule was standing right next to him. And so I’m not gonna be that guy,” Fat Joe continued. “But, I’m not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago.”

According to Gotti, friendships change over the years, but one thing that remains the same is family.

“In life everyone goes through friends, people who you thought were you friends, I’m not talking about Joe, I don’t want to talk about Joe,” he continued. “I’ve had countless friends come and go, but you know what remains consistent and why I get through all of this? My family, because I don’t really need friends.”

Watch the full “Drink Champs” episode below.