Following Takeoff’s tragic death, 50 Cent paid tribute to the fallen rapper while offering advice to Quavo on handling his posthumous music.

As part of an arena concert in Seinäjoki, Finland on Tuesday night (Nov. 1), 50 projected the Migos member’s picture while the group’s 2016 hit “Bad and Boujee” played through the venue speakers. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), the music mogul shared a photo from the show on his Instagram with the caption, “I paid tribute to Takeoff last night in Finland. It was lit. GLGGreenLightGang tour, let’s get it!”

It received almost 190K likes and 1.7K comments, including one from Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas, who left space rocket, purple heart, and dove emojis.

50 Cent also offered some words of advice to Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, on Wednesday regarding how to keep his nephew’s legacy alive. Posting a video clip of Victor Victor Worldwide’s CEO, Steven Victor, he wrote: “This is really how it goes quavohuncho. You have to position this album correctly for Takeoff’s legacy. Go make a couple [of] changes and address everything. All artists make the best music out of painful moments. R.I.P to Pop Smoke. R.I.P to Takeoff. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

In the video, Victor discussed a conversation he had with 50 shortly after the February 2020 death of his artist Pop Smoke. “50 was like, ‘Yo, you’re being selfish. You can’t let your emotions or you being in this depressed state stop you from executing what plans you guys had. Because three weeks ago, you guys were in my office talking about taking over the world,'” he said.

He added, “He passed away, but who’s gonna keep his legacy going? Who’s gonna make sure his music comes out so he can take care of his family? He was like, ‘That’s on you. I get you’re sad, but this ain’t the time for that… You gotta finish [his album]. You gotta see this through.'”