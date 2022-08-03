50 Cent announced his latest project, tentatively called “Cuate/Twin: The Downfall of El Chapo,” on Wednesday (Aug 3). The hip hop mogul initially envisioned the offering as a television series, but now he’s hosting a podcast with Lionsgate Sound. The podcast will feature the first-ever interviews with the Flores brothers.

Peter and Jay Flores are Chicago-born drug traffickers who worked their way into Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s inner circle. The brothers were entangled between rival cartels and ultimately made a deal with the DEA. They agreed to snitch on El Chapo to avoid a life sentence. After serving 12 years in prison, the Flores brothers were released and linked up with 50. There’s no release date for the project at this time.

The G-Unit head honcho boasted the project as the new “Narcos.” He tweeted, “New Heat on the way. If you liked Narcos, you’re going to be blown away by The Flores Twins. #GLG #GreenLightGang.” While “Power” universe fans eagerly wait for the return of “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Raising Kanan,” 50 continues to secure more production credits.

The Queens native is set to produce and star in an upcoming horror film called Skill House, centered around influencer and social media culture. The movie’s director, Josh Stolberg, took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes moment. Stolberg uploaded a photo of the floor from the kill scene filmed on Tuesday (July 19). He said production was halted for an hour and a half after the camera person fainted. The caption read, “Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!”

50 weighed in saying, “This shit is gonna be crazy for real.” The cast includes TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC fighter Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei, and Jacob Skidmore.