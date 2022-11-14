T.I. and his son Domani Harris will soon hit the stage once again as a father-son duo!

On Monday (Nov. 14), it was announced that the Atlanta rapper and his 21-year-old child will perform during halftime at an upcoming Atlanta Hawks game against the Sacramento Kings. “I’m a true to the Atlanta Hawks fan and have performed in State Farm Arena on numerous occasions, but this time it feels different being able to take the stage with Domani,” said T.I. in an official news release. “The Hawks are off to a great start this season, hopefully we can continue the momentum. I can’t wait to hit State Farm Arena on the 23rd and give the fans a memorable performance.”

Domani shared in the excitement to be performing alongside his father. “Growing up in Atlanta, the Hawks run through my DNA, going to tons of games throughout my life with my family,” he said. “We have a lot of amazing young talent on the team, so I definitely continue to have high hopes for the Hawks. Being able to perform with my pops at State Farm Arena is definitely a bucket list moment for me.”

The game, which is scheduled for the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, is part of a special in-store collaboration between T.I.’s Trap Music Museum of Atlanta and The Hawks Shop. It will include a mini-pop-up photo experience titled “Hooper’s Grandmother’s Living Room.” Fans will be able to purchase ticket bundles, which comes with access to the game, a courtesy “Trap Commandment CDIV (404): Always Stay True to Atlanta” t-shirt, and a ticket to the museum. In addition to that, customers can purchase hoodies with the same lettering via Fevo while supplies last.

Recently, the duo also joined forces on the track “Family Connect.” Check out the official video below.