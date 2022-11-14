As previously reported by REVOLT, last week, music producer and artist Southside shared a video of a concerning debate at his son’s school. In the footage, a white teacher was recorded telling middle school students, “I think my race is the superior one.”

On Friday (Nov. 11), Southside posted several clips of the conversation to his Instagram page. His son, Mello, asked if he could have a hall pass to use the restroom. As the young male requested to be briefly excused from the classroom, the discussion intensified. Although it remains unclear how the topic began, the video was hard for many to watch. “So, you are a racist?” one of the students calmly asked the teacher. “Damn, how many times I gotta say it?” the white man responded as shocked students gasped. The video lasted for several minutes.

Later that day, local news station KVUE 33 confirmed the incident took place at Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville, Texas. The outlet added that the teacher, whose identity was withheld, has been placed on administrative leave. Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian shared a statement after the video made its rounds online. “We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class. This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while human resources conducts an investigation,” the statement began.

“Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our students. The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PfISD schools,” Killian continued. The superintendent added that counselors were available to speak with any children affected. On social media, Mello praised his parents for teaching him how to respect his elders and keep his cool in tough situations.

