Rapper-producer Southside and his son, Mello, are exposing a teacher who was recorded admitting to having racist beliefs to a classroom of middle school students.

Captured on video by a student, the “Hold That Heat” artist shared the footage of the outrageous truth bomb on social media on Friday (Nov. 11).

While curriculum addressing America’s deeply rooted racism has been banned in school districts across the country, that did not seem to discourage the unnamed Texas teacher.

In the clip, the teacher is seen engaging in a heated discussion about racism with the students. “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one,” the teacher says in the clip.

Stunned, the students let out a gasp before asking him to confess he is a racist, to which he responds by reiterating that he is not alone in thinking that his race is superior. “I think everybody thinks that, they’re just not honest about it,” he added. “I think everybody’s a racist at that level.”

Frustrated with the students’ questions, the teacher refused to reiterate that he is, in fact, a racist. “D**n, how many times I gotta say it?” he said. At another point in the video, Mello told the teacher he regularly exhibits racist behavior by treating nonwhite students differently. “You treat me the wrongest out of everybody,” Mello said.

In his own post, the adolescent wrote: “I have always been raised to respect my elders, my parents don’t play about that at all! This still won’t change me. I’m still going to be the same, it’s just crazy this happened at my school to me and my friends.”

Southside echoed a similar sentiment in his post, where he acknowledged his son is being raised to always voice his opinion, even in uncomfortable situations such as these. The 808 Mafia songwriting crew member said his son had spoken about the difficulties he had with the teacher in the past.

Southside wrote: “Today he sends me these videos, this man told my child his race is superior. I don’t understand how we’re still in a world where I know I am probably more intelligent, I have accomplished way more in life than this guy.” His post continued: “Legally, my son wants an education, and he is being denied. This s**t is sad, this is in Austin, Texas, this hurts my heart to see this. I’m so angry I’m at a loss for words, but I will stand up for my child and the other Black and Spanish kings and queens in this video.”

Watch the full encounter for yourself in the post below.