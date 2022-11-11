Nas is doing something special for the fans for one night only in New York City!

On Friday (Nov. 11), the legendary rapper took to social media to announce that he will perform his King’s Disease trilogy in its entirety at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 24, 2023. The news comes as his final installment of the series debuted today.

The Queens native first introduced King’s Disease, which is produced by Hit-Boy, in 2020. In 2021, he snagged the Grammy Award, his first-ever, for Best Rap album thanks to the project. Its second installment hit the streets that same year. “I couldn’t hold on to it,” said Nas when the album first dropped at the height of the pandemic. “I was working on it, I stopped ’cause of COVID, ’cause of the pandemic and all the racial injustice – I couldn’t finish the record. After my man Hit-Boy hit me, he said, ‘Come on, we gotta go, we gotta finish this.'”

Check out his post for the upcoming show below.

An official account for The Garden revealed details for when fans can expect to snag tickets for next year’s event. “Nas will perform at The Garden on Fri, Feb. 24,” said the event venue in a tweet. “Chase cardholders get early ticket access [Tuesday], Nov. 15 at 10 am to [Thursday], Nov. 17 at 10 pm, while supplies last.” The general public will have a chance to purchase passes starting [Friday], Nov. 18.”

See the tweet below.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Nas will perform at The Garden on Fri, Feb 24! Chase cardholders get early ticket access Tue, Nov 15 at 10am to Thu, Nov 17 at 10pm, while supplies last. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Nov 18 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/L44N75ODZt — MSG (@TheGarden) November 11, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, earlier this year, Nas celebrated the 28th anniversary of the project that started it all alongside a full orchestra at Walt Disney Concert Hall. “When I made Illmatic, I was trying to make the perfect album,” the “If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)” emcee previously said of his debut project. “It comes from the days of ‘Wild Style.’ I was trying to make you experience my life. I wanted you to look at hip-hop differently. I wanted you to feel that hip-hop was changing and becoming something more real.”