Photo: Video screenshot from Fivio Foreign and Rvssian’s “1 On 3”
By Jon Powell
  /  11.11.2022

Currently, Fivio Foreign is said to be working on a deluxe edition of his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. Today (Nov. 11), he gets the fans prepared with a new single titled “1 On 3,” a hard-hitting collaboration alongside Jamaican beatsmith Rvssian. The production is perfect for Fivio’s no-frills bars about women, street life, and more:

“Jump out the car, just me and my gun, don’t twitch, don’t move, don’t run, he don’t fight back, thеn it ain’t no fun, I don’t care who you call, ’cause he ain’t gon’ comе, I take a Perc’, I don’t feel no pressure, huh, don’t kill my effort, my ex wanna f**k and I still might let her, but I’m still gon’ leave, she don’t feel no better, I caught a new kill with two homies, I got a few drills I did doley, when you get caught, then I got two Kody’s, he caught a hit, the lawyer cost me a Rollie’…”

B.I.B.L.E. first made landfall back in April with 18 songs and additional appearances from Quavo, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, KayCyy, Yung Bleu, The Kid LAROI, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Ne-Yo, and more. That project was a top 10 success on the Billboard 200 thanks to 29,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since then, Fivio continued to keep his momentum going with “London Freestyle” and “God Did Freestyle.” The Brooklyn emcee could also be heard on songs like Coi Leray’s “Mountains,” Jim Jones and Maino’s “Slide,” Skillibeng’s “Whap Whap (Remix),” Kay Flock’s “Make A Movie,” Chris Brown’s “C.A.B. (Catch A Body),” Rowdy Rebel’s “Paid Off,” Sheff G’s “Kiss Your Neck,” Jnr Choi’s “Amused,” and The Game’s “Burnin’ Checks.” Press play on Fivio Foreign and Rvssian’s “1 On 3” video below.

