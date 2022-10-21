Photo: Getty
By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.21.2022

It looks like Fivio Foreign has new music on the way. The Brooklyn native took to his social media accounts, and posted a video of him and his team dancing, and rapping along to an unreleased song, as it plays in the studio.

“Coming soon,” the rapper wrote as the caption on Instagram.

The “What’s My Name” hitmaker made headlines after receiving backlash for his performance at the Brooklyn Nets’ home game opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday (Oct. 19) at New York City’s Barclays Center. His set didn’t go as planned due to audio issues as Fivio Foreign had trouble keeping up with the background music playing in the arena.

According to TMZ, he laughed it off and blamed the production team for what happened. “That’s not really my production team. That’s a different team [I don’t] really use all the time,” the drill MC told the media outlet. “I did the soundcheck. S**t was good at soundcheck. I just gotta use my production team from now on.”

He added, “I f**k with Barclays. I f**k with the Nets. I wouldn’t want to let Brooklyn down, you know what I’m saying? I don’t want to let the towns down. I’ma have to redo that s**t.”

It looked like Fivio Foreign did redeem himself when Mary J. Blige brought him out on stage to perform their single “On Top” at her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” at Barclays Center last night (Oct. 20).

The 32-year-old’s debut album B.I.B.L.E., which was released in April, debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 29,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The lead single, “City of Gods,” featuring Alicia Keys and Kanye “Ye” West, peaked at No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Fivio Foreign

