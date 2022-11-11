Just before October arrived, Rihanna made a big return with her new single “Lift Me Up,” which was produced by Ludwig Göransson and written alongside Tems, Muni Long, and Ryan Coogler. A tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, the powerful number served as the lead single from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s official soundtrack.

Today (Nov. 11), fans are now able to check out a second release from Rihanna titled “Born Again,” which has been added to an extended version of the aforementioned compilation. Backed by Göransson and The-Dream, the ballad sees the artist-turned-billionaire mogul declaring her undying love to a special someone:

“I’d give my heart to this place, I’d give my soul or whatever it takes, never run away, I’ve got enough angels to storm the gates, I’m not afraid, behold the brave, not have it no other away, I miss the emergence and these moments of you, the mere reflection of me, that mirror can’t change its view, so until those rivers run out, it runs through me, wherever you are, I’ll bе there, we carry on, born again…”

Recently, Rihanna held a press junket in support of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which landed on Amazon Prime yesterday (Nov. 9). During a quick chat with The Associated Press, the “Umbrella” singer opened up about why she chose to take on the forthcoming Super Bowl halftime show after boycotting the event in the past:

“Right now, I feel like… it was a challenge that I welcomed. It was a stage bigger than anything I’ve ever done. And it’s one of those things, like, if I’m gonna leave my baby, I’m gonna leave my baby for something special, and I was willing to do it. It was now or never for me, I feel like.”

Press play on “Born Again” below.