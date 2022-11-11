Sevyn Streeter has never been one to be put in a box!

The R&B crooner caught up with REVOLT to chat at the 2022 REVOLT Summit x AT&T. “It’s been good,” Streeter shared about her experience serving as a judge for the Be Heard talent competition. “I love it when artists want to come out. They’re giving their all. They’re sharing their talents, you know, it’s been amazing to see up and coming artists out here and actually get surrounded by people to see what they have to offer.”

Streeter, who initially signed her first deal at the age of 15, also opened up about how she hopes others are inspired by her own personal journey and even shared a few words of advice. “Be you. Have fun. Don’t put yourself in a box,” said the “Before I Do” singer. “That’s the biggest bit of information or advice that I’d offer an up-and-coming artist right now. “Don’t put yourself in a box. If you have an idea, that means you’re meant to create it. So, create and don’t let nobody stop you from creating it.”

She added, “Guess what? It has a purpose, The reason why you have that idea… everybody’s thoughts are individual. What comes to one person may not come to another person. They’re all different, but they come to you for a reason. You’re supposed to do something. So, don’t put yourself in a box and try to live a purposeful life.”

As far as what her future holds, Streeter added, “It looks like a whole lot of whatever I want to do. And I mean that in the most beautiful way. I just want to continue to be as creative as I possible can and just having a good time with it. Helping other singers feel seen and heard through music and creativity. That’s all I want to do everyday. I love it.”