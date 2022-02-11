A few months ago, Sevyn Streeter shared her Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz album. The project includes 15 tracks and appearances from names like Dominic Scott, Chris Brown, A$AP Ferg, BIA, and Lucky Daye.

Today (Feb. 11), she decided its time for an upgrade. The talented songstress has circle back around to present the deluxe version of the project, which now includes five additional tracks. One of the new offerings is an acoustic version of “Guilty,” one of the project’s stand out tracks. On the song, Sevyn angelically delivers her lyrics about some hard truths in relationships:

I know we in love but not with each other, no, and we don’t mind ’cause you’re still mine (Oh, babe)/ If we keep it up (Up) then maybe these two wrongs might make it right/ Don’t tell nobody

The original version of the project was preceded by singles like “Nasty Girl” featuring BIA and the aforementioned “Guilty” featuring Chris Brown and ASAP Ferg. It’s been about four years since Sevyn Streeter blessed the world with her debut album Girl Disrupted, which saw 13 tracks and additional features from The-Dream, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, DeJ Loaf, August Alsina, Dave East, and Cam Wallace.

Streeter previously took some time to open up about the state of mind she was in while crafting this project. She reveals the process took place during a period of extreme change. “We’re people, we don’t feel the same way every single day. We go through so many different things,” she says. “For me, I lost my uncle to cancer. I went from being on a major to going independent and owning my masters. I went from being in a relationship and then going through a breakup and now feeling out the dating world. I wanted to give myself permission to be as honest, truthful, authentic and genuine as I could at the very moment that I felt any type of emotion.”

Be sure to press play on Sevyn Streeter’s brand new deluxe version of Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz down below.