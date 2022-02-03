This week, GRAMMY-Award winning singer-songwriter Eric Bellinger made his late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Accompanied by Sevyn, the two performed an intimate rendition of Bellinger’s hit single, “What About Us” from his 2022 GRAMMY-nominated album New Light. Together the two took the stage to show off their stellar vocals and musical chemistry as a live band played behind them:

What about me, what about you, what about love, what about trust? (Trust)/ What about me, what about love, what about us? (Ooh, ooh-ooh) What about us?/ Fell for a ting from the Westside (Side), if I’m bein’ honest/ TLC, no Left Eye, that’s all that she wanted (Yeah)/ How you gon’ unfollow me, leave me for the streets, babе?

In more exciting news, this performance is the first of many as Eric is set to hit the road on the long awaited “VIBES ON VIBES Tour.” The 27-city tour is set to kick off on March 11th at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, and Chicago.

In addition to his GRAMMY nomination and acoustic EP, Bellinger made his small screen debut on November 29th, 2021 on the CW’s The Black Pack: We Three Kings alongside acclaimed actor, Taye Diggs and fellow GRAMMY winner, Ne-Yo. The network special is a holiday celebration of music, comedy and dance and features additional appearances/performances by Amber Riley, Tank and Sevyn Streeter. Bellinger also performed a medley of Musiq Soulchild’s “Just Friends (Sunny) and Mario’s “ Just A Friend 2002” on The TERRELL One Million Show to celebrate the acclaimed content creator’s coveted milestone of one million subscribers via YouTube.

Be sure to press play on Eric Bellinger’s brand new live performance of “What About Us” featuring Sevyn on Jimmy Kimmel Live down below.

