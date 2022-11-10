As she prepares for the release of her upcoming EP, GloRilla revealed she has something fun in store for the fans!

The Memphis native took to social media on Thursday (Nov. 10) to share that she wants to experience her day ones in person as she celebrates the release of Anyways, Life’s Great. “I’m signing copies of my debut EP and doing meet and greets for my fans in select cities,” said GloRilla via Twitter. “I can’t wait to see y’all.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, GloRilla announced the news of her new project just shy of winning her first award during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. “I don’t want to cry my makeup off… Ya’ll, I’m crying,” she expressed as she took the stage to accept the honor for Best Breakthrough Artist. “I want to thank God. I want to thank my team, my mama, [and] Yo Gotti, the biggest CEO. My manager. My family. Everybody that supported me… I don’t know what to say.”

Check out which cities GloRilla will be hitting for her exclusive meet and greets in her post below.

I’m signing copies of my debut EP and doing meet and greets for my Fans in select cities 🦍🦍! I CAN’T WAIT WAIT TO SEE Y’ALL 💕!!!! New York @ Legacy 11/11 • 6pm – 8pm

Philly @ DTLR 11/12 • 2pm – 4pm

Connecticut @ DTLR 11/13 • 1pm – 3pm

Atlanta @ DTLR 11/14 • 5pm – 7pm pic.twitter.com/oEZXDUZrmK — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 10, 2022

It’s been a huge year for the “Blessed” lyricist. From receiving nods of approval from fellow emcees like Fivio Foreign and legends like Mary J. Blige and Ciara, GloRilla continues to evolve and from the looks of it, she has no plans of letting up anytime soon. During a previous interview on “Big Facts,” she spoke about the career-defining moment when her “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” became a heavy contender for song of the summer. “It’s so crazy because I make normal songs,” she explained. “I didn’t mean for it to go how it did, but it did. So, a lot of people expecting that from me, but I got different music coming.”