Yesterday (Nov. 8) was Election Day in America and millions across the country flocked to the polls. While there were some history-making wins, there were also some substantial losses. As results trickled in, voters were shocked to learn Democrats Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke lost to their Republican opponents.

Abrams ran for governor of Georgia, where she conceded to Brian Kemp. O’Rourke campaigned to win the title of governor of Texas, where he fell to Greg Abbott. Both Democrats have been in the headlines lately for their continued efforts on issues such as women’s rights and gun control laws. O’Rourke became a household name after the Uvalde mass school shooting in Texas earlier this year. The Democrat passionately challenged Republicans to take a stand on gun laws.

Despite their losses, I am proud of Stacey Abrams, Beto, and Tim Ryan. — PoliticsVerse 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsVerse) November 9, 2022

Abrams dedicated her career to helping others and in a tweet from yesterday, reminded her followers that she “paid off the medical debt of 68,000 people, installed [over] 181 wi-fi devices in rural communities and supported families who lost loved ones due to gun violence” in 2018. Even voters who lived outside Texas and Georgia were surprised the Democrats lost, however, the support still remained.

“Stacey Abrams knew the odds were against her this year, but she put her state before herself and went for it anyway. Regardless of whether she’s the governor of Georgia, she remains one of our best, most consequential, and most vitally important and promising Americans,” former Secretary of State of Missouri Jason Kander tweeted. “Hey, Beto O’Rourke, thanks for fighting the good fight in some of the toughest political terrain out there. You are a great American and I thank you for your continued dedication to public service!” former United States Representative Joe Scarborough wrote.

Many considered the politicians’ efforts positive examples for generations to come. “As a Black woman, I am so proud of Val Demings, Stacey Abrams and Cherie Beasley. Each of these women ran a heck of a race. They are pace-setters and have opened the door for Black women to excel in future races,” one social media user posted. Texas State Representative Gina Hinojosa said, “Beto O’Rourke, you are an inspiration. Eternally grateful for your courage, conviction [and] sacrifice. Hardest thing will be telling my youngest we didn’t get there. The lesson to him: We endeavor because we must. We fight for what’s right. We will forever be #TeamBeto.”

As a Black woman, I am so proud of Val Demings, Stacey Abrams and Cherie Beasley. Each of these women ran a heck of a race. They are pace-setters and have opened the door for Black women to excel in future races. — Badlydone Emma (@chemimommy) November 9, 2022

.⁦@BetoORourke⁩ you are an inspiration. Eternally grateful for your courage, conviction & sacrifice. Hardest thing will be telling my youngest we didn’t get there. The lesson to him: we endeavor because we must. We fight for what’s right. We will forever be #TeamBeto pic.twitter.com/qS7pFy2Ul1 — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) November 9, 2022

I just need everyone to take a minute (or several) to celebrate @staceyabrams for an incredible campaign, and to give all the love to @the_tattooedjew for his role in showing the country what a genuinely disability-inclusive campaign looks like. Absolute winners in my book. 💖 — Emily Ladau (@emily_ladau) November 9, 2022

Stacey Abrams has always deserved more than she has been given. Always. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) November 9, 2022

I’m a registered Republican in Texas and I just voted for @BetoORourke for Governor. pic.twitter.com/bhbzV4ngCZ — Soksvania 🎮 Cyberpunk 2077 (@Soksvania) November 8, 2022

.@staceyabrams knew the odds were against her this year, but she put her state before her self and went for it anyway. Regardless of whether she's the Governor of Georgia, she remains one of our best, most consequential, and most vitally important and promising Americans. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) November 9, 2022

Stacey Abrams has called Brian Kemp to concede. I am proud to be a Democrat because she's one. — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 9, 2022

Tough loss tonight for @BetoORourke, who ran a great campaign. I really respect the hard work he did, all the hands he shook, all the people he met. It was impressive to watch. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 9, 2022

Stacey Abrams just conceded to Brian Kemp. As much as I hate this result and as sad as I am, this is the difference between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats concede peacefully and value facts while Republicans reject facts and promote violence. Thank you, Stacey. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 9, 2022

Even though he lost tonight, @BetoORourke deserves a lot of credit for working tirelessly to eventually turn Texas blue — and succeeding. The Texas political tide is turning toward Democrats — and sooner or later Texas WILL turn blue — thanks to Beto’s courage and persistence. — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) November 9, 2022

Seems like a good day to remind Texans that while Beto O’Rourke was meeting with family members of Uvalde, Greg Abbott was fighting to keep the Robb Elementary video from being released to the public. — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) November 8, 2022

Stacey Abrams deserves so much more than she keeps receiving. That woman has worked tirelessly for Georgia for years, I hate to see her lose this race — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) November 9, 2022