Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.09.2022

Yesterday (Nov. 8) was Election Day in America and millions across the country flocked to the polls. While there were some history-making wins, there were also some substantial losses. As results trickled in, voters were shocked to learn Democrats Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke lost to their Republican opponents.

Abrams ran for governor of Georgia, where she conceded to Brian Kemp. O’Rourke campaigned to win the title of governor of Texas, where he fell to Greg Abbott. Both Democrats have been in the headlines lately for their continued efforts on issues such as women’s rights and gun control laws. O’Rourke became a household name after the Uvalde mass school shooting in Texas earlier this year. The Democrat passionately challenged Republicans to take a stand on gun laws.

Abrams dedicated her career to helping others and in a tweet from yesterday, reminded her followers that she “paid off the medical debt of 68,000 people, installed [over] 181 wi-fi devices in rural communities and supported families who lost loved ones due to gun violence” in 2018. Even voters who lived outside Texas and Georgia were surprised the Democrats lost, however, the support still remained.

“Stacey Abrams knew the odds were against her this year, but she put her state before herself and went for it anyway. Regardless of whether she’s the governor of Georgia, she remains one of our best, most consequential, and most vitally important and promising Americans,” former Secretary of State of Missouri Jason Kander tweeted. “Hey, Beto O’Rourke, thanks for fighting the good fight in some of the toughest political terrain out there. You are a great American and I thank you for your continued dedication to public service!” former United States Representative Joe Scarborough wrote.

Many considered the politicians’ efforts positive examples for generations to come. “As a Black woman, I am so proud of Val Demings, Stacey Abrams and Cherie Beasley. Each of these women ran a heck of a race. They are pace-setters and have opened the door for Black women to excel in future races,” one social media user posted. Texas State Representative Gina Hinojosa said, “Beto O’Rourke, you are an inspiration. Eternally grateful for your courage, conviction [and] sacrifice. Hardest thing will be telling my youngest we didn’t get there. The lesson to him: We endeavor because we must. We fight for what’s right. We will forever be #TeamBeto.”

