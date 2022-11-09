According to The Associated Press, Wes Moore has officially been elected governor of Maryland, becoming the first African-American to hold the position in that state. The Democratic author and former nonprofit CEO beat out far-right Republican Dan Cox, who was endorsed by Donald Trump last year. In addition to making history in the Old Line State, Moore is the third Black person to become governor in the United States since the Reconstruction era following Massachusetts’ Deval Patrick and Virginia’s L. Douglas Wilder. His running mate, Aruna Miller, also breaks barriers as the first Indian-American to be elected as Maryland’s lieutenant governor.

Taking to the podium in Baltimore last night (Nov. 8), Moore thanked his supporters for the victory while standing firm on promises made during his hard-fought campaign:

“At a time when those of you — those of us — who hope to be part of the solution are often told to wait our turn. You believed that in this moment, our state could be bolder, and our state could go faster… It is because of you that I stand here, humbled and ready to become the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland.”

Departing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also acknowledged his successor on social media:

“I spoke to Wes Moore and congratulated him on being elected as Maryland’s next governor. There is no higher calling than public service and no greater honor than to serve the people of this great state. Our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition to the next administration, and I look forward to meeting with the governor-elect in the coming days.”

Moore received a score of notable endorsements during the primary, including from billionaire mogul Oprah Winfrey. She appeared in one of his political ads to provide support:

“This moment that we’re in demands [a] different type of leader. For governor in Maryland, you have one in my friend Wes Moore.”

Check out Moore’s full victory speech below.