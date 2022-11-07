Despite his love for smoking weed, Snoop Dogg called out a professional blunt roller for allegedly inflating his daily consumption.

On Sunday (Nov. 6), the 51-year-old music mogul took to his Instagram to debunk the claims that he smokes over 100 blunts a day. “B**ch said I smoke 450,000 [joints on her watch]… B**ch, this is all in a day’s work,” Snoop said while pointing to a pile of nine blunt roaches. He added, “Stop lyin’. How the f**k am I gonna smoke all that weed in one day? What am I, a f**king machine? B**ch, this is the roaches. See? Roaches.”

Ranagade PerRana — a professional blunt roller to the stars, according to her Instagram account — responded to Snoop’s video in a now-deleted Instagram Story post, saying, “LIES! I actually said I roll up that many for ALL the people I roll for professionally COMBINED. I never said how much or what strains anyone smokes. And just like you, I called it a lie when I saw it. Your name is being used for clickbait. And the KyleandJackieO interview is available for anyone to listen to on iHeartradio.”

According to the New York Post last month, PerRana stopped by the Australia’s “The Kyle and Jackie O Show,” where she revealed that Snoop likes to smoke about half a pound daily — the equivalent of 75 to 150 joints. “I calculate it at over 450,000,” she estimated in regard to the number of blunts she rolled for him in total.

In June, Snoop revealed that he gave PerRana a raise after UberFacts reported that she earned “between $40,000 and $50,000 a year”. “Inflation,” the rapper responded. “Their salary went up!!”

You can check out Snoop’s video and tweet confirming her raise down below:

