Those registered to vote in Los Angeles county this election season can receive a free ride to the polls through Nov. 8. Ridesharing giant Lyft is helping Angelinos cast their vote at the ballot boxes this year.

There’s still time to cast your ballot and beat the crowds ahead of Election Day tomorrow (Nov. 8). If you are a Los Angeles resident without reliable transportation, Lyft is ready to help. Sign-up is easy. All registered voters need to do is download the ridesharing app and use the code “YLAXVotes22.” The entry will grant residents two free one-way Lyft rides to and from their nearest polling center. According to local news station KTLA, the total cost of the trip must not exceed $20.

last week: taking a lyft at 3am from a rando's apt

this week: taking a lyft to go perform your civic duty use code VOTE22 for 50% off (up to $10) your ride to the polls on Election Day this tuesday 🫡 — Lyft (@lyft) November 7, 2022

According to an Oct. 20 article from Lyft, in 2016, nearly 15 million people registered to vote but never made it to polling stations because of transportation issues. “We believe that everyone’s voice — and vote — deserves to be heard, and transportation should never be a barrier,” the company said on its website. There are also discounts available for the app’s bike-share services and scooter rides.

If you don’t live in the Los Angeles area, that’s no problem! Lyft still has you covered. Registered voters in other states are eligible for 50 percent off of their trip to the ballot box. According to the company’s site, once on the app, simply use the code “VOTE22” during polling hours in your area to cash in on the deal. Politicians were sure to help spread the message to voters as well. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema tweeted, “Arizonans: #DidYouKnow @lyft is offering discounted rides to the polls on Election Day? Enter the code ‘VOTE22 in the app and make your voice heard!”

Tina Polsky, a Democratic member of the Florida Senate, wrote, “Need a ride to your polling place tomorrow? Thank you, Lyft for providing half-off rides. Go vote — this election is so important!” Lyft got in on the social media fun as well, adding, “​​Last week: Taking a Lyft at 3 a.m. from a rando’s apt. This week: Taking a Lyft to go perform your civic duty. Use code VOTE22 for 50 [percent] off (up to $10) your ride to the polls on Election Day this Tuesday (Nov. 8).”

See related posts below.

Need a ride to your polling place tomorrow? Thank you Lyft for providing half off rides. Go vote – this election is so important! #VoteBlueToSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/0J1TpXpYJH — State Senator Tina Polsky (@TinaPolsky) November 7, 2022

Lyft is offering free rides to the polls to vote on Election Day, November 8. — BigEers (@BigEers) November 6, 2022