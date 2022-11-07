Photo: Getty
By DJ First Class
  /  11.07.2022

In this day and age, a lot of us are understanding the importance of giving flowers to those who are deserving while they can still smell them. One reason for this is that the older we as music consumers and fans get, the older our favorite artists are becoming. We are also in an era where social media is pretty much the news hub for many individuals across the globe, so original content is thriving like never before.

With that being said, it is always a beautiful sight when our musical heroes are getting their due praise not only from fans on a daily basis, but from other legends in the game. Missy Elliott took the time out yesterday (Nov. 6) to share some heartwarming words with one of the GOATs himself, Lil Wayne.

In recent times, Weezy has been quite vocal about the influence that Missy has had on his career. According to Wayne, the Virginia legend influenced his rap style/sound and if you followed his career from the start, you can hear Missy’s style through some of his earlier hits. The Young Money founder has shown her endless, genuine love through his career and it is amazing to see how much she is a fan. The multi-Grammy-winning rapper/singer/songwriter took to Twitter last night to let us know that he pulled up to an event that she invited him to, but did not think he would. That was when she took the opportunity to give him his flowers, personally.

“@LilTunechi You have birthed a whole generation after you & it’s easy for people to acknowledge someone’s GREATNESS when [they’re] no longer around, but I want you to know YOU ARE LEGENDARY no matter who thinks differently. YOUR BLUEPRINT is PRESENT! No debate,” she tweeted with two pictures showing the special moment. While this was beautiful to witness, fans want the two to collab on new music soon. Who knows, maybe Missy will end up on Lil Wayne’s Dedication 7.
Lil Wayne
Missy Elliott

