Back in August, K Camp shared his most recent project, Vibe Forever. The well-received body of work included appearances from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy across 12 songs. Preceding the album were singles like “Woozie” and “Holy Spirit” and fans have since gotten to enjoy accompanying visuals for both.

Today (Oct. 27), the Atlanta native returns with another installment of his signature freestyles that initially helped him grow his fan base. In his new offering, he puts his own flavor on the widely popular “Tomorrow” beat. The song originally surfaced as GloRilla’s contribution to CMG The Label’s Gangsta Art compilation album and shortly afterwards received an upgrade thanks to the Cardi B-assisted remix. In K Camp’s version, he sends a few subliminal bars to a past fling:

“I ain’t got no love for ’em, nope, not at all, hit that p**sy one time, leave and I don’t ever call/ She know I be lowkey, can’t do no loud b**ch, saying you with that f**k n***a, hope you proud b**ch/ Yeah, I got your text message, whoops, try again, one side of the head, hope he try again/ Know I got too many h**s, girl, don’t feel bad, she say do we go together? I said real bad”

Vibe Forever follows last year’s full-length FLOAT album. That project boasted appearances from Trey Songz, Mooski, and PnB Rock, the last of whom was featured on the Ginuwine-sampling “Life Has Changed” single. Prior to that was Kiss 5, a solid ending to the fan-favorite series that he started back in 2013. Months later, he circled back to drop the deluxe version of the project, which added six tracks and a new feature from Sevyn Streeter.

Be sure to press play on K Camp’s brand new “Tomorrow (Freestyle)” down below.