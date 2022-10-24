John Wesley Hanley III of Flint, Michigan was arraigned on Saturday (Oct. 22) for a video of him abusing a child that went viral on TikTok. The 25-year-old was charged with fourth-degree child abuse after authorities discovered he hit a minor in the face.

The victim seen in the TikTok video is under the age of 5, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard shared a statement discussing the case saying, “The actions depicted in this video are abhorrent.” He continued, “Seeing a grown man strike a toddler in the face, decking him to the ground is extremely disturbing.” Bouchard added, “Violence of this nature, especially when it involves children, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am proud of the investigative team for their diligence in bringing swift justice in this case.”

Over the weekend, Hanley III pleaded not guilty and placed a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. Someone who saw the video on TikTok alerted the police on Oct. 14. After receiving the tip via email, officials identified the suspect using social media. An investigation revealed that the incident happened near the 1200 block of Perry Street in Pontiac.

According to the sheriff’s office, in the TikTok video, Hanley III became upset when the child began kicking dirt while in line at a local food truck. The 25-year-old grabbed the child’s arm and dragged him through the parking lot before striking the minor in the face. Surveillance footage from businesses in the area added to the case against the suspect.

In Bouchard’s statement, he said, “I want to thank the person(s) for bringing this TikTok video to our attention and encourage others to do the same if they witness criminal acts on any social media platform.” The footage appears to have since been removed from online.