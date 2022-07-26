As previously reported by REVOLT, a woman was shot by police inside Texas’ Dallas Love Field after she reportedly opened fire in the airport. The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa. As of today (July 26), she remains in the hospital for her injuries.

It appears the woman has a history of mental illness and violent crimes. According to local news outlet The Dallas Morning News, Odufuwa’s record includes arson and a bank robbery. Documents state that on more than one occasion, when the woman was brought in for prior offenses, she would give Grammy award-winning artist Chris Brown’s home address as her contact information. Odufuwa claimed to be married to the entertainer. In addition to the imaginary matrimony, the suspect also told authorities she was a prophet. The New York Post reports that in October 2019, officials discovered Odufuwa at the site of a burning home in Mesquite. She told authorities she was responsible for the flames.

“I am God’s prophet,” she told police. “I’m basically letting you all know that I am the cause of this fire,” she said according to court documents. District Attorney John Creuzot told the Dallas Morning News that the woman was not arrested because there wasn’t enough physical evidence to back her confession. Odufuwa also reportedly avoided jail time for her April 2019 bank robbery case after a judge found her incompetent to stand trial. Sources say she underwent inpatient and outpatient treatment for her actions. In June of 2021, Dallas County Judge Kristin Wade also declared Odufuwa incompetent to stand trial after the woman allegedly pulled a fire alarm. Wade believed she was not a danger to the public and her case was dismissed.

During yesterday’s incident at Dallas Love Field (July 25), Odufuwa was the only person who sustained injuries. TSA agents quickly evacuated the airport. According to Fox News, once Odufuwa was removed and the airport was secure, travelers had to re-do their security screenings. The horrifying situation led to several major flight delays.