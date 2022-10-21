Today (Oct. 21), Jeremih unveils a new single titled “Changes,” which sees production from Hitmaka and Rob Holladay and borrows from Avant’s 2003 classic “Read Your Mind.” The nostalgic vibe is perfect for the Chicago crooner’s attempts at reigniting a relationship:

“Changin’ up the tempo, you been on my mental, if I could keep you, I would keep it there, we be vibin’ like you never left, yeah, this d**n too much to handle, yeah, but you gave me what I asked for, yeah, ’cause I told you that I wanted space, yeah, but you didn’t have to pump the breaks, mm-hmm, how am I supposed to miss you every night? How you left me standin’ in the rain? How you gonna forget all the things we did in one argument then change?”

Jeremih further explained the meaning behind the song via press release:

“We all go back and forth sometimes with relationships and the various changes they can have. The ups, the downs, but the best change is having someone that’ll make you stop doing what you’re doing to focus on just that.”

“Changes” also boasts a matching visual courtesy of Mills Miller that shows Jeremih and his love interest spending time in Chicago’s Riverwalk area. Elsewhere, the two cozy up in different locations within an expansive residence. Viewers can also watch the “Birthday Sex” star performing the track in a warehouse space with an old-school Lamborghini in view.

It’s been seven years since Jeremih released his third studio LP Late Nights, complete with 15 tracks and contributions from J. Cole, Ty Dolla $ign, Migos, Big Sean, Future, YG, Jhené Aiko, and more. In 2018, he and Ty Dolla $ign reunited for the joint album MihTy, an 11-song offering with assists from French Montana, Chris Brown, and Wiz Khalifa. Press play on “Changes” below.