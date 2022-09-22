Photo: Video screenshot from Dreezy’s “In Touch”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.22.2022

Back in May, Dreezy teamed up with Hit-Boy for the joint effort HITGIRL, which contained 10 songs and additional features from Future, Jeremih, Coi Leray, and Ink. Yesterday (Sept. 21), the Chicago emcee unveiled a new visual from said project for “In Touch,” a Jeremih-assisted collaboration that sees the artists speaking to their respective love interests:

“I’m in your land, pick up the phone, you know I hate when I get alone, like when you raisin’ your tone, that s**t be turnin’ me on, his ex, he ain’t show her off, when he got with me, had to let it be known, big body, let me drive the stick, thumb in it, push start the whip, I ain’t had that d**k up in a minute, but like with jeans, I’ma make it fit, he open my doors and legs, and he give the head first, scholar and a gent…”

The accompanying clip for “In Touch” beings viewers into a futuristic environment, where Dreezy can be spotted putting on virtual reality shades and breaking out a synchronized dance routine with her crew, all while Jeremih watches through a wall full of monitors.  Both eventually come together in a room that pays homage to the classic Matrix film series.

In a past interview with REVOLT, Dreezy spoke on her success within hip hop as a Black woman:

“I’m just a regular girl from Chicago with a big heart and tough skin. A lot of motivation, a lot of passion. It’s something I had to learn over time. I used to get pushed over. I used to see how things weren’t fair for me and I had to make a way for myself. Being a bad b**ch. Being a grown woman. Knowing where I came from and knowing it helps the family, but it ain’t who I am. I know I can be as big as I want to be.”

Press play on “In Touch” below.

