Before he was topping charts and selling out arenas, Drake was doing whatever it took to achieve the level of success he has today. While the Canadian entertainer has been open in his music about his rise to stardom, an Instagram account recently revealed just how far the Certified Lover Boy has come.

The Flyer Vault is a social media account that prides itself in “documenting Toronto club [and] concert history.” On Tuesday (Oct. 18), they shared a photo of official documents for a show Ice Cube performed at in Drake’s hometown more than a decade ago. “On Aug. 19, 2006, Ice Cube headlined the Kool Haus with supporting act Drake in what was likely his first-ever concert. The Boy got paid a handsome sum of $100 and performed cuts from his debut mixtape, Room For Improvement, which was released earlier that year. Classic history!” the post read.

Drake seemingly confirmed that the information was true by sharing the post to his Instagram Stories. He added a motivational message along with the photo. “This is for anybody getting $100 a show right now…keep going,” he said to his millions of adoring fans. His words resonated with fans, who kept the positive vibes going. “Everyone starts somewhere. In 2006, Drake was doing shows for $100 backing up artists like Ice Cube. Don’t be ashamed of your price today. Be motivated to see it rise,” one person tweeted.

According to Page Six, the “God’s Plan” artist now has a net worth of at least $250 million. Earlier this week, he became the first artist with over 50 billion streams on Spotify. On Nov. 11, Drake will hit the stage at New York’s iconic Apollo Theater for a special broadcast on SiriusXM. The venue, which has a 1,500-person capacity, has been a staple in music culture since the first “Amateur Night” contests in 1934.

