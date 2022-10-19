Last week, French Montana dropped off “Whipp’n It Slowly,” a brand new offering that samples the iconic “Killing Me Softly With His Song” record by the Fugees. Yesterday (Oct. 18), the Bronx-bred rapper shared the accompanying music video, which sees Montana and his friends attending the premiere of his new movie showing in theaters. As an encore, he also performs “Whipp’n It Slowly” live to the crowd that chants the lyrics back to him:

He got cut in his face with a banger, been riskin’ for my life with these verse/ Whippin’ that soft, whippin’ this far, whippin’ it slowly/ what this for? It changed my whole life, what this for? Whippin’ it slowly/ This is Coke Boys, feds did a sweep, hit the wrong house/ Call me Rod Strickland, how the ball bounce, before the shows, with the work, I was sold out (Whip it)

Back in June, French Montana teamed up with Harry Fraud for his latest album Montega, a 12-song body of work with contributions from Babyface Ray, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Quavo, and more. Since then, they have released visuals for cuts like “Rushmore Pack” and “Bricks & Bags.” Montega followed last November’s They Got Amnesia, which contained 21 songs and collaborations alongside the likes of Kodak Black, John Legend, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, and Ty Dolla $ign.

In addition to Montega, French is also said to be working on the fifth installment of Mac & Cheese, a fan-favorite series that he started back in 2009. Outside of his releases,the “Unforgettable” rapper can be heard dishing out guest verses on recent tracks like “PUTO” by Lazza and “Maquina de Dinero” by El Alfa.

Be sure to press play on French Montana’s brand new music video for “Whipp’n It Slowly” down below.