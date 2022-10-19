A Texas woman has contracted an incurable STD in a bizarre way, according to reports. The victim, identified only as M.A. in documents, is an employee at a family medical practice on Westmont Drive near the East Freeway in East Houston. Authorities say a janitor in the building infected the woman by inserting his penis into her unattended water bottle on multiple occasions.

Toward the end of August, M.A. began noticing the shared water dispenser at her job “had a funny taste and smell to it,” so after a while, she began bringing her own water bottles. The woman then noticed the container she’d brought from home also had a strange odor, so she tossed it out and bought a new one.

In September, M.A.’s co-worker offered to make coffee at the office. To avoid the mystery smell from the dispenser, the woman gave the co-worker a bottle of water that she’d already had. The co-worker noticed the contents inside M.A.’s water bottle were yellow and asked why. When speaking about the incident, on Oct. 18, the woman told local news station KHOU 11, “I felt disgusted.” She added, “I raised it to my face, smelled it, and it smelled like urine.”

Because they were already at a medical facility, a doctor M.A. worked with conducted a urinalysis on the contents of her water bottle. The physician confirmed that urine was present. After speaking with other employees in the building, some suspected it could be the janitor. One co-worker even admitted to experiencing a similar situation. M.A. purchased a hidden camera and left it in her office with her water bottle in plain sight.

Court documents state that 50-year-old Lucio Catarino Diaz was seen unzipping his pants and inserting his penis into the woman’s water bottle. He then went back to cleaning her office. The following day, M.A. provided police with the footage and the bottle seen in the video. Diaz told officials he did it out of “malicious intent,” but was unsure of how many times he committed the crime. He also claimed he’d done the same thing at his previous job and was unaware that he had any STDs.

M.A. tested positive for herpes. The janitor is now being held at an immigration facility and M.A. plans to file a civil lawsuit against building management for allegedly ignoring her initial concerns. Her attorney, Kim Spurlock, said, “It’s really just disgusting and my client will suffer the consequences of this man’s action for the rest of her life.”