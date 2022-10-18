Yesterday (Oct. 17), the New 1017 campaign entered its next chapter with So Icy Boyz 22, a 56-song compilation led by Atlanta legend Gucci Mane. In addition to the project, fans were also able to check out a visual for Big Scarr’s standout cut “Understanding,” which sees production from Hey Twon and Xay W. Da Play. The track is filled with bars about obtaining wealth while avoiding the pitfalls of street life:

“Diamonds in the heart like a disco, yea, white gold, n**gas turn into a light show, before you crash, better have Geico, nah I ain’t a minute-man, straight wit’ a micro…”

The accompanying clip for “Understanding” comes courtesy of Joe Yung Spike and shows Big Scarr delivering his rhymes from a microphone in an unknown location. He can also be spotted in front of a church, an auto body shop, and a mural paying tribute to late rapper Trouble.

Back in February, Scarr released Big Grim Reaper: The Return, a deluxe upgrade of his 2021 debut Big Grim Reaper. The Memphis star’s latest offering contained 17 songs and additional features from Gucci, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Tay Keith, Baby K, and Enchanting. Months later, he would join the likes of Nardo Wick, Doechii, SoFaygo, Babyface Ray, BIG30, and Saucy Santana as part of this year’s XXL Freshman class. Add in other recent singles like “First Time In Vegas,” “Havin Fun,” “Try Being Me,” and “Anotha 1,” and it’s hopeful that a new LP from Scarr is on the way.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Big Scarr spoke on his decision to take music more seriously during an appearance on “Big Facts“:

“My first song ‘Make A Play,’ when it did what it did…I ain’t gonna lie, it took me a minute, prolly like three to four hours to make this song. We was in that b**ch all day. But when I came out the booth … my n**ga [said,] ‘I ain’t gonna lie, bruh, this s**t hard as f**k. You bulls**ttin’, you need to drop it.’”

Press play on “Understanding” below.