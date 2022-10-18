On Oct. 21, Fredo Bang will unveil his UNLV album, a forthcoming 17-track project that will see features from Tee Grizzley, Soulja Slim, BLVD Mel, Complex, BOG Vonnie, and many more. So far, fans have been able to enjoy tracks like “Free Thug,” “Bee Crazy,” and “Fearless.” Yesterday (Oct. 17), the Baton Rouge-born rapper returned to share one last preview before the project makes landfall this Friday. Titled “One Up,” the brand new offering sees Bang trading bars with TG Kommas:

Go check the stash, you know I get it in draco’s and FN’s, yeah/ Most of these n***as be talkin’ neva spunt a Benz, I get it in, you ask your kins and my blood n***A/ I leave you stuck, he better duck before some hit ’em/ Choppa take a bit out of a b**ch, I call it muncho, yeah/ you cant get away in traffic, b**ch I’m on your barber, these n***as be really wanting fame

Back in April, Fredo Bang shared his most recent project titled Two-Face Bang 2, which contained 18 songs and additional contributions from Roddy Ricch, Rob49, Sleepy Hallow, and Money Man. Since then, he has dropped off accompanying visuals for cuts like “2 Death,” “Say Please,” “No Love,” “Hard 4 U,” and “F**k The World.”

Prior to Two-Face Bang 2, Bang dropped the 16-track effort Murder Made Me in 2021, complete with collaborations alongside Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy. He also recently stopped by REVOLT’s “Big Facts” podcast hosted by Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade.

Be sure to press play on Fredo Bang’s brand new “One Up” single featuring TG Kommas down below.