Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  10.14.2022

The official House Party reboot trailer is here!

As the world prepares for the modern rendition of the 1990 cult classic, they may recognize a few familiar faces in the first-look trailer for the LeBron James-produced reboot of the film. “Roll up! It’s time for a House Party,” said the Warner Bros. Pictures Twitter account on Friday (Oct. 14). “Check out the trailer for House Party, only in theaters Jan. 13, and let us know if you’re pulling up.”

In the video, the lead actors in the film, Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore, appear on camera and fans get insight into their idea to throw a huge party at an exclusive mansion that they ultimately discover is the home of NBA superstar LeBron James. At one point in the trailer, it’s revealed that the decked-out home comes with just about everything… even a hologram of the Los Angeles Laker that also serves him compliments from his closet. “You handled the decision to go to Miami perfectly,” the digital version of James tells the characters just as they realize it is his home.

In fact, James isn’t the only celebrity to make an appearance in the exclusive look of the forthcoming film. The star-studded video includes cameos from Snoop Dogg, Kid Cudi, and original House Party actors Christopher Martin and Christopher Reid of the legendary rap group Kid ‘N Play.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Martin shared his thoughts on a potential reboot of the film. “I don’t know how people will feel about how good the film itself will be,” said Martin at the time. “That we’ll have to see, but with all of that being said, I think it’s exciting. I think it’s exciting for Kid and I, I think it’s exciting for a new generation of actors that are involved now. When you’re dealing with a classic, you know what I’m saying? It kind of speaks for itself. The people involved are very talented.”

Check out the trailer for the reboot below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
LeBron James

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT's "Caresha Please" & "Drink Champs" win 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards & more

Quavo and Takeoff drop a new album and BET honors the best in hip hop ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Isaac Hayes III founded Fanbase, a platform where users earn money via digital currency and more

The son of the late great musician, Isaac Hayes III is creating his own financial-wealth ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
Social Justice

Black man who was wrongfully detained by mask-less cop tests positive for COVID-19

Jamar Mackey tested positive for Coronavirus just five days after a Virginia Beach police officer ...
By Tamantha
  /  12.30.2020
REVOLT Summit

Rizza Islam: A Black millionaire who can’t speak the truth is a rich slave

Rizza Islam called out those who “don’t get no damn respect because [they] sacrifice [their] ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.12.2022
View More