The official House Party reboot trailer is here!

As the world prepares for the modern rendition of the 1990 cult classic, they may recognize a few familiar faces in the first-look trailer for the LeBron James-produced reboot of the film. “Roll up! It’s time for a House Party,” said the Warner Bros. Pictures Twitter account on Friday (Oct. 14). “Check out the trailer for House Party, only in theaters Jan. 13, and let us know if you’re pulling up.”

In the video, the lead actors in the film, Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore, appear on camera and fans get insight into their idea to throw a huge party at an exclusive mansion that they ultimately discover is the home of NBA superstar LeBron James. At one point in the trailer, it’s revealed that the decked-out home comes with just about everything… even a hologram of the Los Angeles Laker that also serves him compliments from his closet. “You handled the decision to go to Miami perfectly,” the digital version of James tells the characters just as they realize it is his home.

In fact, James isn’t the only celebrity to make an appearance in the exclusive look of the forthcoming film. The star-studded video includes cameos from Snoop Dogg, Kid Cudi, and original House Party actors Christopher Martin and Christopher Reid of the legendary rap group Kid ‘N Play.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Martin shared his thoughts on a potential reboot of the film. “I don’t know how people will feel about how good the film itself will be,” said Martin at the time. “That we’ll have to see, but with all of that being said, I think it’s exciting. I think it’s exciting for Kid and I, I think it’s exciting for a new generation of actors that are involved now. When you’re dealing with a classic, you know what I’m saying? It kind of speaks for itself. The people involved are very talented.”

Check out the trailer for the reboot below.