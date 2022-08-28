The House Party reboot, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment production company, is headed to the big screen. The remake of the 90s classic was originally expected to stream on HBO Max on July 28.

Christopher Martin, one half of the Kid ’n Play rap duo, recently caught up with TMZ while at Los Angeles International Airport, where he dished on the new rollout plans. While speaking with a photographer, he said, “No one knew what happened because it got pulled from the schedule. But, I’ll leave it like this, from a very reliable source, it probably don’t get more reliable than the King himself, that it’s going to be a theatrical release.”

The original film starred Martin and his rap partner Christopher Reid; Tisha Campbell and Martin Lawrence; A.J. Johnson; and many more familiar faces in Black culture. The premise of the flick follows a group of teenagers as they endure a disastrous turn of events at a house party.

Warner Bros. describes the updated film as follows: “When a pair of down on their luck house cleaners discover they’re assigned to clean the mansion of LeBron James while he’s overseas, they decide to make a life-changing decision to throw a giant party in a quest for immortality and some cash.” The upcoming movie stars Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, DC Young Fly, Bill Bellamy, and others.

“I don’t know how people will feel about how good the film itself will be,” said Martin while noting that there is always a risk when attempting to reimagine a film adored by an entire generation. “That we’ll have to see, but with all of that being said, I think it’s exciting . I think it’s exciting for Kid and I, I think it’s exciting for a new generation of actors that are involved now. When you’re dealing with a classic, you know what I’m saying? It kind of speaks for itself. The people involved are very talented,” he added. Check out the full interview below.