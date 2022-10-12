Draymond Green will not be suspended but fined for punching a teammate in the face during practice last week.

According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) report by ESPN, the Golden State Warriors star will receive a hefty punishment from the NBA for his actions. However, the amount of the penalty has not been disclosed.

On Oct. 5, the 32-year-old basketball player assaulted Jordan Poole following a verbal confrontation. Several days later, on Saturday (Oct. 8), Green addressed the incident after a video clip of the assault went viral. “I was wrong for my actions. There’s a huge embarrassment that comes with [this]. Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action…but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with, the team [and] this organization. [And] also Jordan’s family. His family saw that video. His mother [and] his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel,” Green expressed.

According to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Green will rejoin the team on Thursday (Oct. 13) after being away from the team since the incident. Additionally, Kerr confirmed that Green would not be suspended, despite the organization considering it. “This is the biggest crisis that we’ve had since I’ve been the coach here. It’s really serious stuff,” he said. “We’re not perfect…But we’re going to lean on the experience that we have together and trust that this is the best decision for our team. We have a lot of work to do. All of us.”

He added, “I trust him. He broke our trust with this incident. But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he’s earned that. I think our team feels the same way.”

You can watch Steve Kerr’s full press conference statement down below: